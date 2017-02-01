Saskatoon Blades in danger of sliding out of playoff spot

The Saskatoon Blades gave the number one ranked Regina Pats a fight on Monday but came up on the losing end of a 2-1 final.

It was their third straight loss following a five-game win streak.

Blades head coach Dean Brockman said it’s tough to win when the team scored only four goals in those three games.

“We just didn’t make enough plays to maybe create more chances. It only gets tougher too, you know,” Brockman said.

“You know the schedule is great that we’re at home but we’ve got to find ways to win.”

The Blades are now in danger of losing their grip on the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their lead over the Calgary Hitmen has shrunk to just a single point, and the Hitmen hold two games in hand.

The two clubs will meet twice more before the end of the season, and the Blades still have a lot of work to do before then.

With games against some of the Western Hockey League’s top teams looming over the next couple weeks, the boys in blue know they don’t have much time to rediscover their winning touch.

However no one is ready to push the panic button.

“We know as a team we’re really good and we’re capable of definitely competing with the top teams in the country,” Blades forward Lukus MacKenzie said.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to find a way to win.”

The Blades are back in action Friday when they take on the Pats. Game time is 7 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre.