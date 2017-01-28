Lethbridge Hurricanes top Saskatoon Blades 3-1

Jordy Bellerive struck twice, once shorthanded and once for the win, as the Lethbridge Hurricanes topped the Saskatoon Blades 3-1 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Zak Zborosky also scored as the Hurricanes (28-15-7) extended their point streak to 10 games.

Jake Kustra replied for Saskatoon (20-24-6).

The Blades host the Regina Pats next on Monday at SaskTel Centre.

