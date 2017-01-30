Regina Pats hold on to down Saskatoon Blades 2-1

Adam Brooks had a goal and an assist as the Regina Pats downed the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 on Monday afternoon in Western Hockey League action.

The Pats (34-6-6-1) scored both goals on the power play and Tyler Brown made 22 saves.

Saskatoon’s (20-25-5-1) lone goal came early in the third period when Bryton Sayers scored early in the period on a power play. Logan Flodell made 25 saves in a losing effort.

Over 8,000 fans, mostly school kids, were at SaskTel Centre for the Team Up for Respect game.

The Blades and Pats will meet again Friday at SaskTel Centre.