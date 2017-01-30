Sports
January 30, 2017 7:17 pm
Updated: January 31, 2017 9:41 am

Regina Pats hold on to down Saskatoon Blades 2-1

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Regina Pats held on to down the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 before over 8,000 fans in the Team Up for Respect game. Ryan Flaherty with highlights and post-game reaction.

A A

Adam Brooks had a goal and an assist as the Regina Pats downed the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 on Monday afternoon in Western Hockey League action.

The Pats (34-6-6-1) scored both goals on the power play and Tyler Brown made 22 saves.

Saskatoon’s (20-25-5-1) lone goal came early in the third period when Bryton Sayers scored early in the period on a power play. Logan Flodell made 25 saves in a losing effort.

READ MORE: Newcomers become Canadian citizens at Saskatoon Blades game

Over 8,000 fans, mostly school kids, were at SaskTel Centre for the Team Up for Respect game.

The Blades and Pats will meet again Friday at SaskTel Centre.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Hockey
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Blades hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News