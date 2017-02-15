Markson Bechtold back with Saskatoon Blades after back injury

The Saskatoon Blades will welcome back Markson Bechtold when they wrap up a seven-game homestand on Wednesday when the Everett Silvertips pay a rare visit to SaskTel Centre.

Bechtold is ready to return to the lineup after missing the last 18 games with a back injury.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades get McCarty and Dach back to relieve injury woes

The over-age forward was acquired from Spokane along with Evan Fiala before the Christmas break, but was hurt in his third game with the Blades.

Prior to the trade Bechtold had spent his entire career with the Chiefs so he’s faced the Silvertips many times before.

The Blades biggest challenge will be finding a way to beat Everett goalie Carter Hart, who has eight shutouts this season.

“We got a lot of snipers in here and he might watch Global so I can’t say any secrets on him but we’re going to try to put a few past him tomorrow,” Bechtold said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades waiting for word on status of Jake Kustra

Blades head coach Dean Brockman said they just need to get the puck towards the net and then see what happens.

“We’ve seen some things that maybe we can score on and just hopefully get a little bit of bounces or a few breaks,” Brockman said.

“Hopefully we can score first and get them on the heels and get them off their game.”

The Blades are currently two points up on the Calgary Hitmen for the final wildcard playoff spot in the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference with one game in hand.