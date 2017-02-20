Crime
February 20, 2017 1:59 pm
Updated: February 20, 2017 2:08 pm

3 men in custody following shooting in Abbotsford

The scene in Abbotsford. Credit: Shane MacKichan

Three men are in custody following a shooting in Abbotsford Monday.

The shooting took place in the 30500-block of Steelhead Crescent. Cst. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police says they received multiple 911 calls around 9:40 a.m.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 20s but his current condition is not known.

Police say they spotted a vehicle leaving the area after the shooting and used a spike belt to disable it near Mission, with the assistance of Mission RCMP.

The scene in Abbotsford. Credit: Shane MacKichan

The car that was stopped in Mission. Credit: Shane MacKichan

More to come.

 
