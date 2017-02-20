Crime
February 20, 2017 12:02 pm
Updated: February 20, 2017 12:04 pm

AK-47 among prohibited weapons seized from rural Alberta home

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dozens of weapons were seized from a rural Alberta property on Friday.

File photo
A A

RCMP say they’ve seized more than three dozen guns from a property in northwestern Alberta, including a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47.

The seizure happened Friday when police carried out a search warrant at a rural location south of Deadwood following reports of automatic weapons fire on the property.

Mounties said besides the guns, officers also found a prohibited drum-style magazine capable of holding 100 rounds and a rifle they believe was modified to fire in fully automatic mode.

A total of 37 firearms were seized along with a large volume of ammunition.

Chad Wood, a Deadwood resident, is wanted on 32 criminal charges.

Investigators said the 33-year-old suspect was last known to be in the Peace River area.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
AK-47
Alberta crime
Alberta guns seized
Alberta RCMP
Automatic weapons
Chad Wood
Deadwood
Deadwood weapons seizure
Guns seizure
Peace River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News