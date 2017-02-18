Manitoba opens Scotties with last shot victory

Wearing Manitoba colours for the first time in competition, Michelle Englot opened the Scotties Tournament Of Hearts with a win.

Englot and her rink from the Granite Curling Club defeated Quebec’s Eve Belisle 7-6 in draw one on Saturday in St. Catharines, ON.

Englot gave up a steal of one in the fifth end but answered back immediately with a three ender in the sixth end. Manitoba would trail by one in the 10th end, but with last rock, Englot made a perfect raise for her deuce to secure the victory.

It was Manitoba’s only game on the first day of competition. They’ll play two games on Sunday as they meet Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker in the morning draw followed by Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories in the afternoon.