Michelle Englot wins Manitoba Scotties title over Darcy Robertson

WINNIPEG – Seven-time Saskatchewan champion Michelle Englot beat Darcy Robertson 8-6 to capture her first Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Eric Coy Arena on Sunday.

With the victory, Englot’s foursome becomes the first team out of the Granite Curling Club to win a provincial women’s curling title since 1983.

Englot opened the scoring in the first end by drawing to the four foot against two for a single. She added to her lead with a steal of one in the second after Robertson was light on her shot. The three-time provincial champion rebounded by making a takeout for two in the third to tie the game 2-2.

Englot hopped back in front in the fourth end with a tap back for a deuce. She buried her first skip stone on the top four foot behind several guards to set up the score. Robertson made it a 4-3 game at break with an angle raise in the fifth.

Robertson stole a pair of points in the sixth to take her first lead after Englot’s draw against three came up short. The game was once again tied in the seventh as Englot chipped away Robertson’s shot stone for one.

Robertson gave up a steal in the eighth end as her draw didn’t have enough power to get to the four foot. Englot set up shot stone by placing her last behind a Robertson rock.

Robertson had a chance to re-take the lead in the ninth as she was counting one with hammer but failed to bite a piece of the button with her draw. The single instead tied things up 6-6 coming home.

The tenth end featured even more drama as Team Robertson third Karen Klein pulled off a triple raise takeout with her last to lie shot. Englot’s third, Kate Cameron, replied with a runback to count two. After flashing her first skip stone, Robertson needed full four but crashed her angle raise attempt into an opposing rock. Englot scored two points to secure the victory.

Englot qualified for the final with a win over seven-time provincial champion Jennifer Jones in the 1-vs-1 page playoff game. Robertson joined Englot by beating Jones 8-6 in Sunday morning’s semifinal. This year marks the first time since 2004 that Jones did not win a Manitoba Scotties title she’s competed for.

Englot took over Kristy McDonald’s former team this season. Even though she still calls Saskatchewan home, Englot was allowed to compete in the Manitoba Scotties due to a national rule that allows each team to have one non-resident.

Englot along with third Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson-Westcott and lead Raunora Westcott will now represent Manitoba at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catherines, Ont. next month.