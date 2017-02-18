Manitoba Moose drop third game in a row

The Manitoba Moose lost a defensive battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Moose suffered a 1-0 loss to the Toronto Marlies to conclude their six game road trip. Dmytro Timashov scored the game’s only goal as the Moose lost their third straight game.

After more than 44 minutes of scoreless hockey Timashov broke the zero-zero deadlock in the third period. Timashov scored on a long shot that deflected in off the skate of Moose forward Dan DeSalvo. Timashov’s 10th goal of the season would turn out to be the game’s only goal in the Marlies’ one goal victory.

The Moose were 0-for-2 on the powerplay but outshot the Marlies 37-31 as Eric Comrie made 30 stops in the loss. Garrett Sparks recorded his fourth shutout of the season as he stopped all 37 shots he faced.

With a .431 win percentage the Moose are dead last in the Western Conference sitting some 13 points out of a playoff spot.

Manitoba begins a four game homestand on Tuesday against the Rockford IceHogs.

