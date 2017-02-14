Winnipeg Jets call up defenceman Julian Melchiori

WINNIPEG – With defenceman Toby Enstrom sidelined for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars, the Winnipeg Jets have called up Julian Melchiori to help boost their blueline.

Melchiori has bounced between the NHL and AHL this season. The 25-year-old has played in four games for the Jets. He also has two goals, four assists and 18 penalty minutes in 32 games with the Manitoba Moose.

Enstrom suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

To make room for Melchiori on the roster, the Jets have placed goalie Ondrej Pavelec on injured reserve. The move is retro-active to Feb. 7 which means Pavelec can return any day.

The Jets look to snap a four-game skid tonight as they host the Stars at MTS Centre.