Manitoba Moose send Jake Baker back to ECHL

WINNIPEG – Defenceman Jake Baker continues to pile up the air miles.

The Manitoba Moose re-assigned Baker to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL on Saturday, just a day after he was called up.

Baker, 25, did not dress in the Moose’ 5-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies on Friday in his third stint with the club this season. Baker appeared in 10 games with the Moose earlier this season where he registered one assist and 23 penalty minutes. Baker also played six games with the Everblades this season where he had one goal and one assist. He also suited up for three games with the ECHL’s Quad City Mallards.

The Moose conclude their six game road trip on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Marlies. The Moose are currently in last place in the AHL’s Western Conference, sitting 13 points out of a playoff spot.