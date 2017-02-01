Manitoba Moose send Jake Baker back to ECHL

WINNIPEG – Jake Baker’s latest stint with the Manitoba Moose has come to an end.

The defenceman has been sent down to the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. The move comes roughly a month after he was called up by the Moose.

Baker has bounced back and forth between the AHL and ECHL this season. The 25-year-old has an assist and 23 penalty minutes in 10 games with Manitoba.

The Moose return from the all-star break Friday as they host the San Jose Barracuda.