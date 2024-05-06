Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades set for do-or-die Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a series to remember for hockey fans across Saskatchewan.

After five overtime games and a series tied 3-3, it all comes down to game seven between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Saskatoon Blades.

Game 6 ended in thrilling fashion with Moose Jaw forward Lynden Lakovic putting in the game-winning goal in overtime, assisted by Matthew Savoie.

“I know Savoie he’s a hell of a player and he can make that pass and I saw him angle his stick like he was going to flick it and I expected him to put it right in my glove and that’s what he did, and I thought I would just shoot it and hope for the best and that’s what happened,” Lakovic said.

Game 7 will be played in Saskatoon, but that isn’t slowing the Warriors’ confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can smell it, it’s right there,” Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary said. “It’s one game and there’s nothing you need to say to get the players excited or energized for it.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne echoes that sentiment and can’t wait for the home crowd to come out cheering for the final game of the series.

“I mean, anything can happen in a Game 7,” Sonne said. “They’re wild so really it’s just about our compete and effort, that’s where our focus is.”

Game 5 in Saskatoon saw more than 11,000 fans pack into the SaskTel Centre, with even more expected Tuesday.

“We earned (home-ice advantage) throughout the regular season so definitely nice to have it at home and have our fans loud,” Blades defenceman Charlie Wright said.

And with the thrilling display of skill on the ice, fans are getting into the spirit.

The WHL has been the talk of the town in both cities over the last few weeks, with the Warriors offering a fan bus on their trips to Saskatoon.

“Every business has it in their windows, every person walking the street’s talking about it,” Moose Jaw resident Marcus Hovington said. “People that aren’t hockey fans are talking about it. It’s not only a great experience for the fan base but the community, it brings people in.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I work at the golf course here and every single person that comes said, ‘Did you go to Warriors game last night? Or are you going to the Warrior game tonight?’ Just nonstop the last few weeks talking about the team,” resident Carter Benallick said.

Benallick went on to say this team is the best Warriors crew he has seen in a long time.

“I’ve been watching them for over 20 years of my life and I’ve never really seen a team like this,” he said. “With the guys that they have it’s been a lot of fun in the rink the last few weeks, especially with the crowds.”

Game 7 puck drop is set for Tuesday night in Saskatoon, where one of Saskatchewan’s top two teams in the WHL will have its season come to an end.