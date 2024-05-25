SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hintz, Henrique both game-time decisions with Oilers looking to take 2-0 lead in WCF

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ice District regulars: Meet the stars of the Edmonton Oilers watch party'
Ice District regulars: Meet the stars of the Edmonton Oilers watch party
The Ice District Plaza is a hub for Edmonton Oilers faithful and some of those fans have earned a little star power themselves. Morgan Black introduces us to some fans that have gained a following of their own.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dallas Stars top-line centre Roope Hintz and Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique are both expected to take part in warm-ups Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference final.

Hintz hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury in Game 4 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Henrique has been dealing with a suspected ankle injury since Game 5 of the Oilers’ first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He tried to play in Game 2 of Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks, but has been sidelined ever since.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Henrique, who stayed out late with the projected scratches after the team’s morning skate, would take warm-up before a final decision is made on his status.

He has a goal and an assist in six playoff games this spring.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hintz, meanwhile, has two goals and four assists in 11 playoff games this spring.

“He’s not (Edmonton captain Connor) McDavid, but what would they be if they took their first line centre out?” DeBoer said Saturday morning. “Or what would the Rangers be if you took Mika Zibanejad out of the lineup?

“He’s big, he skates well, he’s a 200-foot player, he’s one of our best defensive players, one of our best penalty killers, creates offence.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices