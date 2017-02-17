Langdon student performs first aid on schoolmate injured in hit and run

A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Langdon.

EMS said the vehicle that hit the girl left the scene. The teenager was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but stable condition, with concern she suffered a head injury.

One of her classmates was nearby when the girl was hit and jumped in to help her out.

Nicolas Junor, 14, told Global News he completed his first-aid training a month ago through cadets.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had to use my first aid. I took it a month ago. I was nervous and shocked and couldn’t stop shaking.”

Junor described how the girl landed after being hit, with half her body in some water and half in the ditch.

“She was flipped over head down.”

The boy said he covered her with a blanket.

“She was unconscious, having a seizure – didn’t look like broken bones. Road rash on her back, unresponsive, still breathing. I’m just praying and hope she gets better.”

According to EMS, the collision happened at Henderson Road and 4 Street N.E. just before 6 p.m.

Witnesses said it was light out at the time of the collision, and described the truck swerving at the girl and a friend before hitting them and driving off.

RCMP told Global News the vehicle is believed to have been a black truck, however, they do not know the make or model.

Police said the truck was last seen travelling east on Glenmore Trail.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Langdon is 14 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from Jill Croteau and Kim Smith