‘We will burn down your mosques,’ Muslim MP told after anti-Islamophobia motion

This is what happens when you’re a Muslim MP introducing an anti-Islamophobia motion in the House of Commons.

You receive feedback like the following:

“We will burn down your mosques.”

That’s just one message that Liberal MP Iqra Khalid received in response to Motion 103, a private member’s motion that is aimed at condemning Islamophobia and other kinds of discrimination against religious people.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Khalid read out a number of hateful smears that were directed at her after the motion was introduced in December.

The motion calls on the House of Commons to “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religions discrimination,” among other things.

Members of the opposition Conservatives are fighting back against the motion and its specific mention of “Islamophobia.” Party leadership candidates Maxime Bernier, Kellie Leitch and Andrew Scheer have suggested that the motion prioritizes Islam over other faiths.

Khalid responded to the Conservatives’ concerns by trying to demonstrate that “Islamophobia is real.”

Here are some of the messages that were directed at her after the motion came forward:

“Kill her and be done with it. I agree she is here to kill us, she is sick and she needs to be deported.”

“Why did Canadians let her in? Ship her back.”

“No need to debate her, simply remind her she is merely a woman and she needs to sit the [blank] down and shut the [blank] up, she has to comply according to Shariah.”

“Why don’t you get out of my country? You’re a disgusting piece of trash and you are definitely not wanted here by the majority of actual Canadians.”

“We will burn down your mosques, draper head Muslim.”

It wasn’t so long ago that the Conservatives supported a motion to condemn Islamophobia.

Back in October, NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair introduced a motion that called on MPs to “[condemn] all forms of Islamophobia,” though it didn’t define the word.

Mulcair’s motion garnered unanimous consent in the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Candice Bergen subsequently introduced a motion that asked the House to “[condemn] all forms of persecution against all religious groups including Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims.”

It, too, received unanimous consent.

Following Khalid’s motion, Conservative MP David Anderson introduced another that calls on MPs to “condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religious communities.”

Khalid’s motion will be subject to a free vote.