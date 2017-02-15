Overwhelming response to family’s plea to find ‘Star Wars’ KD for B.C. boy with autism

It appears a family in Nanaimo B.C. will have as much Star Wars Kraft Dinner as they want for some time to come.

Even Kraft Foods say they are working on a plan to help:

@CindyDalglish Thank you for your message. We’re touched by this family’s unique challenge and we’re working on a plan to help. ~JW — Kraft Foods (@kraftfoods) February 15, 2017

Six-year-old Everett Botwright has autism and is very selective about what he eats. His father was ecstatic when Everett developed a taste for the Star Wars Kraft Dinner but the limited-edition noodles have since disappeared from store shelves.

“We were wary at first, as the real test is him trying the food and actually eating it,” says Reed Botwright. “I got choked up and my wife cried tears of joy when he ravenously ate a whole bowl and then another! He had previously liked regular Kraft Dinner, but something about the shapes of the new Star Wars version attracted him back to it.”

This prompted his dad to put out a special plea on social media for people to send more.

Outpouring of support

And the Internet responded. Even Star Trek actor William Shatner retweeted Global News’ original story asking Kraft Foods if they could help.

Everett’s current love of solely eating Star Wars Kraft Dinner is not uncommon among people with autism.

“They tend to hyper-focus or prefer a very specific type of item, whether it be a food or a toy or an activity,” said Katie Allen, board certified behaviour analyst who works with people with autism.

“I think for him, if he already knows if this particular Kraft Dinner is the best it’s going to get, why would he choose something different?”

“Kids with autism stick to the things that they know and they like.”

More than enough Kraft Dinner

Now Reed says they have more than enough “to last until [Everett] goes to college and that people should consider donating to a local charity that supports people and families with children with special needs.”

A local grocer is shipping the Botwright family enough boxes to last them for the “foreseeable future.”

The outpouring of support has been amazing. And overwhelming. There are so many wonderful and caring people out there. My faith in humanity has been thoroughly restored! I’ve loved hearing all of your stories and how Everett and our struggle has touched people’s hearts. And the charity! So many offers of the Star Wars Kraft Dinner that he loves! We appreciate it alland don’t have enough hours in the day to thank everyone for their support.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras