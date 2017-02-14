Family of B.C. boy with autism desperate to find one meal he loves

Everett Botwright is six years old and lives in Nanaimo, B.C.

His dad Reed describes his son as a “truly unique little dude” but to say he’s a picky eater is an understatement.

Everett has autism and Reed says being on the spectrum means Everett will “physically starve himself instead of eating a food he is familiar and comfortable with.”

“We believe it is related to the overwhelming tastes and smells of most foods, as he prefers very basic things. Many on the spectrum experience varied levels of sensory processing issues,” says Reed in an email interview.

So when Everett spotted something he wanted to eat recently, Reed says they were very excited.

“We were walking through Walmart a month ago and he pointed this specific Kraft Dinner out to us, exclaiming, ‘I want to eat that!'” says Reed.

Everett wanted to eat Kraft Dinner Star Wars Mac and Cheese and Reed snapped up as many as he could find.

“We were wary at first, as the real test is him trying the food and actually eating it,” says Reed. “I got choked up and my wife cried tears of joy when he ravenously ate a whole bowl and then another! He had previously liked regular Kraft Dinner, but something about the shapes of the new Star Wars version attracted him back to it.”

But it appears the KD Star Wars Mac and Cheese is a limited-edition product, produced to coincide with the release of Rogue One.

So Reed is hoping both friends and strangers can help him out. He has even spoken to a local Kraft representative on Vancouver Island. “I’ve already received several [boxes] from people donating their meager supplies, and some in other towns have bought all they could find to send to us, but it’s getting harder and harder to find them,” he says.

Reed says he will be looking for more online, but if anyone has any boxes or sees any for sale, they will go to that store or pay for them.

“All of the Botwrights truly appreciate the outpouring of support and know that it is helping our Everett,” says Reed. “It’s also great that people are being educated about the challenges faced by people on the autism spectrum and the people who support them, be they family or friends.”

If anyone can help Everett and his family, they can send any boxes to 1969 Stannard Drive, Nanaimo, B.C. V9X 1B4.