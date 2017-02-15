‘Star Trek’ actor helps get ‘Star Wars’ Kraft Dinner to B.C. boy with autism

Star Trek actor William Shatner was one of many people who stepped up in a big way to help a Nanaimo father find Star Wars-branded boxes of Kraft Dinner for his son, who has autism.

Reed Botwright issued a “call for help” on Facebook Sunday after he bought the last box he could find in town for his six-year-old son Everett.

Like a number of children with autism, Everett is very selective about what he eats. So his father was ecstatic when he noticed that Everett developed a taste for this particular KD, a limited-edition product that features noodles shaped like characters from the Star Wars universe.

But he needed help when he could find no more boxes in Nanaimo. So he asked social media for assistance.

And none other than William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, was among the people who stepped up to help.

@kraftfoods can you possibly help?👇🏻 Even if you still have just the shaped macaroni they can use current product for cheese sauce. https://t.co/4ScDn9Rpe1 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 15, 2017

But Shatner wasn’t the only one who helped out.

Other social media users didn’t just tell Botwright where he could find these KD boxes — they went ahead and bought the boxes themselves, with a promise to send them to Everett.

Facebook user Holly Llennoco said her son won this Star Wars gift basket, but would happily share his haul with the Nanaimo boy:

Twitter user Sandra Christenson said she would pick up 80 boxes of Star Wars KD after work on Tuesday:

Earle C said he would happily share these boxes that he received as a gift:

@reedbotwright I got these as a gift recently(avid star wars fan),but I'm happy to send them to Everett! @kraftfoods https://t.co/tQjmw62bgJ pic.twitter.com/IrI2nLpeUV — Earle C (@earlydurrrly) February 15, 2017

Global News staffers lent a helping hand, too:

Score! Found some KD Star Wars for Everett Botwright, who has autism. On way from me and @randor10 ! @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/iX9doY2S9B — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) February 15, 2017

Children with autism have sensitivities that can make certain foods difficult for them to consume due to the texture, smell or taste.

Asked why he liked Kraft Dinner Star Wars mac and cheese so much, Everett told Global News that “yummy is my taste!”