Crews battling 6-alarm building fire in midtown Toronto

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze at a three-storey commercial building in midtown Toronto.

Toronto Fire said emergency crews were called to the scene of the The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto at the corner of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue just after 9 a.m.

The fire was initially classified as a one-alarm but was bumped to a six-alarm just after 10:30 a.m. as flames spread to the roof.

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs building at Yonge and St. Clair in Toronto

Fire officials said the building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Transit buses have been ordered to shelter citizens in the area.

The intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair is currently closed to traffic.

Public transportation has also been diverted.

FIRE:

St Clair Av + Yonge St

-Fire has been upgraded to 6-alarm

-1430 Yonge St being evacuated

-TTC shelter buses en route@TTCnotices

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2017

512 St Clair – Shuttle Buses Operating btwn St Clair and St Clair West Stns and diverting both ways via Avenue, Heath, Yonge to route. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) February 14, 2017

Big fire across from our offices at St Clair and Yonge. Office starting to smell like smoke. 5 trucks. Lots of firemen. pic.twitter.com/4V4zVMf0fC — Katherine DeClerq (@kedec01) February 14, 2017

Fire doesn't look like it's letting up. Trucks wetting buildings to make sure fire doesn't spread to businesses beside it. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/cyp0JXQ3Xi — Katherine DeClerq (@kedec01) February 14, 2017

Fire Fighters attempting to put out the flames at Yonge and St. Clair #yongestreet #stclai… https://t.co/tj2BLYewC0 pic.twitter.com/aVqrIwsPKG — Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) February 14, 2017