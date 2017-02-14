Crews battling 6-alarm building fire in midtown Toronto
Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze at a three-storey commercial building in midtown Toronto.
Toronto Fire said emergency crews were called to the scene of the The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto at the corner of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue just after 9 a.m.
The fire was initially classified as a one-alarm but was bumped to a six-alarm just after 10:30 a.m. as flames spread to the roof.
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs building at Yonge and St. Clair in Toronto
Fire officials said the building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
Transit buses have been ordered to shelter citizens in the area.
The intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair is currently closed to traffic.
Public transportation has also been diverted.
