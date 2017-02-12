Montreal-area mosques host open house day

In the wake of the recent attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, mosques in the greater Montreal area are opening their doors to the general public on Sunday.

The community outreach initiative is being coordinated by the Muslim Council of Montreal.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec City mosque shooting and the aftermath

Its president, Salam Elmenyawi, said the deadly shooting where six men perished on Jan. 29 is a wake-up call for the province and Canada.

READ MORE: Will Quebec stop fighting over religious symbols?

Elmenyawi, would like the open door event to be an occasion for members of different cultural and religious groups to gather and discuss social harmony.

“I would like society to work together to bring an end to hate, division and racism,” he said.

Organizers also hope the day will help “debunk a few myths about Islam.”

Several exhibits are planned and volunteers will be available to answer questions for those who drop by.

READ MORE: Montreal man charged with mischief after vandalism at Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque

Among participating mosques will be the Khadijah Islamic Centre in Pointe-Saint-Charles which was vandalized last Thursday, the same day a funeral was held in Montreal for three victims of the Quebec City shooting.