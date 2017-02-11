Coquihalla Highway closed again with drivers stranded
The Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) has once again been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.
DriveBC announced the closure at 9 p.m. Friday.
Likely dozens, if not hundreds, of motorists have been stuck on the highway throughout the day on Friday even after the route reopened at 2 p.m. It originally closed Thursday afternoon due to snow and freezing rain.
Multiple reports from drivers at the scene have said trucks are having difficulty making their way up hills and causing backlogs.
It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, but many are fearing a replay of Thursday night’s chaos when hundreds were stranded and forced to sleep in their cars due to the road closure. Some people report on social media that they’ve been in traffic for at least six hours.
DriveBC says the closure was made due to spun out trucks and severe traffic congestion.
Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Yale is also closed due to a high avalanche hazard.
