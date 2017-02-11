Coquihalla Highway closed again with drivers stranded

The Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) has once again been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC announced the closure at 9 p.m. Friday.

Likely dozens, if not hundreds, of motorists have been stuck on the highway throughout the day on Friday even after the route reopened at 2 p.m. It originally closed Thursday afternoon due to snow and freezing rain.

Multiple reports from drivers at the scene have said trucks are having difficulty making their way up hills and causing backlogs.

@DriveBC I just came southbound and it's carnage. Trucks all over the place and long line up. — Ken (@realkenjohnston) February 11, 2017

@DriveBC 9 km backup NB. Semis unable to go up hill blocking all lanes traffic as they exit snow shed. Story continues below — JM (@jessmann604) February 11, 2017

It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, but many are fearing a replay of Thursday night’s chaos when hundreds were stranded and forced to sleep in their cars due to the road closure. Some people report on social media that they’ve been in traffic for at least six hours.

WATCH: B.C. weather forces hundreds of travellers to spend night on highway

DriveBC says the closure was made due to spun out trucks and severe traffic congestion.

Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Yale is also closed due to a high avalanche hazard.

WATCH: Locals in the Okanagan seem to be split on the state of highway maintenance during this storm. Some say road clearing is clearly not what it used to be, others feel it just “is what it is.”

Present conditions on the #coquihalla. Will I ever make it to Vancouver? pic.twitter.com/zybNrjWgaG — Stu Swap (@dastrekker) February 11, 2017

What's does it mean when you close the highway with thousands of people stranded on it? @drivebc @christyclarkbc #coquihalla pic.twitter.com/eFIFEbx2lM — Erinne Cowan (@erinnecowan) February 11, 2017