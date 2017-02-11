Coquihalla Highway partially reopens Saturday

It was another long night for drivers stranded on the Coquihalla Highway.

Crews have been working around the clock to clear the road and relieve congestion on the highway.

UPDATE – #BCHWY5 is open NB. Traffic is getting through in the right lane from Exit 177 to Sowaqua chainup. Please use caution. #coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 11, 2017

Southbound lanes were opened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One northbound lane was partially reopened as well.

Friday’s closure comes after hundreds were stranded and forced to sleep in their cars due to a road closure Thursday.

The highway was re-opened Friday afternoon but closed again around 9:30 p.m. as several spun-out trucks and heavy congestion brought traffic to a standstill.

That closure left motorists trapped in their vehicles for the entire frigid night.

– With files from Jill Slattery and The Canadian Press