Alberta increases funding to double staff nights at Elk Island Youth Ranch

The Elk Island Youth Ranch said Friday the Children’s Services ministry “increased funding to support double staffing for overnights” and it “immediately implemented that change.”

The ranch also said it was “working diligently with Occupational Health and Safety as well as Children’s Services to review the tragic incident that occurred.”

Last weekend, a staff member was seriously assaulted at the facility. A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were later charged with attempted murder, vehicle theft, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Since the assault, former employees have come forward with concerns about security at the Elk Island Youth Ranch near Lamont. The ranch offers an intensive treatment program for children and youth covered by the province’s Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act. It treats children as young as 10.

A former employee says RCMP would often be called to the ranch and a lack of security is part of the reason she quit.

On Thursday, the province changed the ranch’s licence to “conditional status.” The facility is a contracted agency and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee said the change would mean the province would have more direct control over day-to-day dealings.

“This means that the department will have an expanded role in staff ratios, that the agency will not be taking any additional placements, and that day-to-day decisions will be made in much closer consultation with the department.

“While we are continuing to review the facility internally, and Occupational Heath and Safety will continue to investigate, changes have been made to protect both youth and staff at the facility,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

In its news release Friday, the Elk Island Youth Ranch reiterated “we take the safety of our staff very seriously.

“We have also been in touch with the Canadian Accreditation Council who is our accreditation body. [It] completed a complete review this past September of our practices to ensure that standards were being met and received 100 per cent compliance on all standards,” the ranch said.

“We spoke with the victim’s family again today,” it added. “Again, we put forward our thoughts and prayers for her and her family during her time of healing and recovery.”