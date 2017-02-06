More security needed at Alberta youth ranch where woman was assaulted: former employee

More security is needed at an Alberta group home where two youth attacked an employee on the weekend, says a former staffer.

Hayley O’Malley worked at Elk Island Youth Ranch in Lamont, Alta. for two-and-a-half months but quit about three weeks ago, partly because “there just wasn’t enough security.”

“That could’ve been me,” O’Malley said Monday, referring to Sunday’s attack on a female employee in her 60s.

“I definitely think there should probably be more security here, especially at nighttime, because during the day, for every kid there’s a staff (member). But at nighttime, there’s one person there.”

STARS Air Ambulance transported the victim to hospital in Edmonton where she remained in stable condition Monday, said Cpl. Laurel Scott with Fort Saskatchewan RCMP. It’s not known if the woman was working alone at the time.

Two youths aged 14 and 15 are facing attempted murder charges. RCMP said after the assault, the teens got away in a truck stolen from the ranch and were on the loose for several hours until one of them turned himself in to Edmonton police Sunday evening. The second suspect was arrested in Edmonton at around 8:20 p.m.

O’Malley said she doesn’t know which employee was attacked, nor the kids involved, but said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“I never really thought any of the youth would have gone that far. They weren’t threatening or anything so it’s pretty surprising. It’s devastating too because I know the staff.”

The youth at the facility are “overall really good kids,” O’Malley said. But RCMP would be called almost every day because a resident had walked away or been aggressive with staff, or because of property damage, she added.

The Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch offers an intensive treatment program for children and youth covered by the province’s Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act. The facility treats children as young as 10. The ranch has four properties on 142 acres and has a 16-bed capacity.

The youth, who remain in custody, are also charged with theft of a vehicle, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Scott said a weapon was used in the assault, but would not release any further information. A representative from STARS said the woman was stabbed with a knife.