RCMP search for teens after serious assault at youth facility near Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for two teenagers after a female employee at the Elk Island Youth Ranch suffered serious injuries in an assault.

RCMP said the two youth, who live at the ranch, assaulted the staff worker then fled in a truck they stole from the facility.

Police and Emergency Medical Services were called to the youth ranch at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, where the victim was treated for serious injuries and later taken to an Edmonton hospital in STARS Air Ambulance.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Lamont, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) February 5, 2017

STARS said the victim is in her 60s and was stabbed with a knife.

The youth were identified by staff, but can’t be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They’re described as two males, 14 and 15 years old.

Police said the stolen truck is a grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado two-door with the Alberta license plate BFJ95597. RCMP said the truck has a new, unique looking driver’s side door.

The public is told not to approach the two teenagers.

The Elk Island Youth Ranch is located in Lamont County which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.