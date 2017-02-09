‘We’ll contemplate revoking the licence’: Alberta minister on youth ranch safety concerns

Alberta’s children’s services minister is addressing safety concerns raised after a woman was assaulted at a youth ranch last weekend.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have since been charged with attempted murder, vehicle theft, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Former staff members have come forward, saying they’re worried about security at the Elk Island Youth Ranch near Lamont. The ranch offers an intensive treatment program for children and youth covered by the province’s Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act. It treats children as young as 10.

A former employee says RCMP would often be called to the ranch and a lack of security is part of the reason she quit.

The youth ranch is a contracted agency and Minister Danielle Larivee says that means the province is not directly involved in the everyday dealings.

However, Larivee said her department is looking into the incident and that her department will take any necessary action and make recommendations as soon as she has the details.

“If I have to pull the licence – if there are safety concerns for children and staff… We will take immediate action. We will contemplate revoking the licence,” she said.

“Obviously this incident highlights there is an issue but I need to know if there’s an acute issue or threat right now for staff and children. If there are, I’m going to know that right away. If there’s long-term actions that are less acute in nature, then we’ll look at whether we can make a plan to rectify.”

Larivee was at the second meeting of an all-party committee tasked with looking at the provincial system that handles children in government care.

“There are substantial challenges in the system, which is why we are all here today,” she said.

“When we’re looking at a contracted facility, there’s that little bit of arms length there in which we are not as directly involved in everyday dealings.

“When we delegate powers and responsibilities to people, we need to be very careful about that,” Larivee said. “It’s something we need to look closely at and make sure we have the right balance.”

She said her department would be looking more closely into the situation and what the requirements are for facilities like it.

The youth ranch issued a statement on Monday:

“Our staff, residents’ and the community’s safety is of the utmost importance to our organization. Even when every precaution is taken, unexpected incidents can occur, and we have procedures in place to support an appropriate and rapid response.”

When contacted by Global News on Thursday, the ranch said it has no more comments on the subject.

A bail hearing for the teenagers was held Monday. Both remain in custody.