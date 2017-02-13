Triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland to conclude with closing arguments

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

After four weeks of graphic and disturbing evidence, final arguments will begin Monday at the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

Prosecutor Shane Parker will deliver his closing statement first.

The Crown’s theory is Garland had a grudge against the Likneses. They allege he violently removed the three victims from the Liknes home, then killed, dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

Forensic evidence was presented by tech crimes specialists, showing Garland had stalked the couple online and researched ways to torture, kill and get rid of bodies.

Last week, the jury was shown photos taken by an aerial surveying company who court heard happened to be flying over the Garland property in the Airdrie area on July 1 and 2, 2014.

The photographer showed court photos near the far south outbuildings on the Garland farm and described what appeared to be bodies–one 1.9 metres in size, one 1.7 metres and one 0.7 metres.

Defence will present its argument last to the jury. Last Thursday, the team acting for Garland elected not to call any evidence in the case.

Justice David Gates will give his instruction to jurors on Tuesday, after which time they will be sequestered and begin deliberating.

There are currently 13 jurors left but only 12 will decide Garland’s fate.

