Expert in blood pattern analysis to testify in triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland

A police blood spatter expert will give evidence on Day 16 of the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

Officers who tracked Garland’s movements prior to his arrest for murder are also expected to testify Wednesday.

Court previously heard DNA of Nathan and his grandparents was found throughout the Airdrie farm.

Forsensic lab specialist Vivian Mohrbutter said DNA belonging to both Nathan and his grandfather was found on a hacksaw, seized from one of the Garland outbuildings.

A spare blade for the saw also had DNA of Alvin, the expert said.

Mohrbutter went through items seized by police from the Garland property in July 2014.

Rubber boots found at the entrance to one of the outbuildings had DNA of all three victims, while a light switch inside that building had DNA of Alvin and Kathy.

Mohrbutter also explained DNA of Alvin Liknes was found on the shoes seized from Garland when he was arrested.

Known DNA samples were taken from belongings of all three victims: a toothbrush of Kathy’s, a razor belonging to Alvin and Nathan’s hockey mask and shoes.

Mohrbutter explained DNA can degrade under high temperatures. It can also be cleaned off of a surface with several types of chemicals, such as RNase Away—a product seized at the Garland farm.