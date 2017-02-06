Douglas Garland triple-murder trial to hear testimony from aerial photographer

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Graphic images are expected to be shown in court Monday at the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

A pilot who took photos over the Garland property just days after Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents disappeared is scheduled to testify.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

In the Crown’s opening statement, the jury was told Peregrine Aerial Surveys flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014.

Court was told the aerial photography company had been hired for mapping purposes, taking photos of the City of Airdrie on the long weekend. Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said the photos were found through “dumb luck.”

The Crown went on to explain the photos will be shown in court.

“You will have to look at them and determine what they show for yourself, but the Crown states they clearly show the bodies of Alvin, Kathryn and Nathan.

Also Monday, further CCTV video evidence is expected to be shown to the jury.

Last Thursday, court was shown still pictures taken from surveillance videos June 30, 2014 near the Liknes home and two nearby businesses.

Forensic video analyst Kathryn McCaw said Thursday she was asked to compare the CCTV images with a re-enactment done by police with the Garland truck in the same areas.

At 5:15 a.m. on June 30, photos showed something white in the truck box.

At 7:37 a.m., the truck is caught on tape in the same area, driving in the opposite direction. McCaw said at that time it had “no contents visible in back of the truck.”

McCaw also noted numerous similarities between the truck on CCTV and the Garland truck, including same make, model, and colour. She also pointed out rust on both trucks in the same areas.

