Alberta’s chief medical examiner to testify in Douglas Garland murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Examiner Elizabeth Brooks-Lim is testifying Wednesday in the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

In the prosecution’s opening statement to the jury, Vicki Faulkner said the medical examiner attended the Liknes home to provide an opinion on whether one or all three victims could have survived “what is clearly a violent attack.”

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

Read the latest tweets from Nancy Hixt below and scroll down to continue reading today’s article

Tweets by @NancyHixt



Disturbing Internet searches recovered from the hard drive belonging to Garland were detailed in court Tuesday.

Court was shown a written presentation that included a list of Internet searches, such as “force needed for concussion” and “best butcher knives.”

READ MORE: ‘Most painful torture’ among accused triple-murderer Douglas Garland’s Google searches

A history of Google searches showed an obsession for for Alvin and Kathryn Liknes, with searches dating back to March 2014. The history included searches for their photos, address, phone number and Google mapping of their home.

There was also a search for “most painful torture” and “cryomation promession.”

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of Douglas Garland’s murder trial