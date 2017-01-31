Tech crimes expert to continue testimony in triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland

An expert in digital forensic examinations will continue to present evidence on day 11 of the triple murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Calgary Police Const. Doug Kraan presented graphic and disturbing evidence Monday afternoon as he went through contents of a hard drive found hidden in the rafters of the basement of the Garland house.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Court heard the drive had multiple folders and subfolders containing everything from documents on fingerprinting and DNA to hypnosis and ADHD.

There was a folder created on “locksmithing” that included a “programming/operating guide” to the Schlage BE-365 lock – the same lock found on the Liknes home.

The jury was shown graphic images of adults in diapers – some in restraints – as well as contents from a “gore” folder that “depicted dead or dismembered individuals.”

There were documents found on the drive relating to the companies owned by Alvin Liknes, and a pump he had patented as well as photos of Alvin and Kathy.

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution told the jury Garland meticulously researched murder and how to kill without emotion, as well as torture.

The Crown’s theory is Garland violently took the three victims from the Liknes home, then killed and dismembered them and destroyed their bodies.