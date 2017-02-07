DNA expert to testify in Douglas Garland triple-murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A DNA expert is scheduled to give evidence on Day 15 of the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

It’s expected court will hear the results of DNA testing done from blood found at the Liknes home, the Garland farm and in the Garland truck.

In her opening statement to the jury, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said DNA of all three victims was found at the Garland property.

“DNA of both Alvin and Nathan are found on a saw. DNA of Kathryn is found on meat hooks,” Faulkner said.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The trio was last seen June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Read the latest tweets from Nancy Hixt below and scroll down to continue reading today’s article

Tweets by @NancyHixt



Last week, court was shown still pictures taken from surveillance videos June 30, 2014 near the Liknes home and two nearby businesses.

Forensic video analyst Kathryn McCaw said Thursday she was asked to compare the CCTV images with a re-enactment done by police with the Garland truck in the same areas.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland triple-murder trial – medical examiner says victims ‘may still have been alive’

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of Douglas Garland’s murder trial