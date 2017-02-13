Douglas Garland murder trial: families of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, Nathan O’Brien release statement

The families of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes issued a statement on Monday thanking jurors in the Douglas Garland murder trial for their service.

The trio was last seen on June 29, 2014 after an estate sale in their southwest Calgary home.

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths. His trial began on Jan. 16.

“The last five weeks have taken a heavy toll on us,” the statement read. “It has been unbearable for our family and friends to endure the gruesome details that have been presented throughout the trial.”

“We know this has also been hard on the members of the jury and we thank them for their service.”

“Nothing will bring Nathan, Alvin and Kathy back to us, but we can only hope the court will see justice done in their names."

“Thank you to everyone who has been there to support us through this process, and to the public for your thoughts and prayers.”

Closing arguments in the trial are taking place on Monday.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland triple-murder trial sees graphic pictures from aerial photographer

The statement indicated that the family isn’t planning to answer any questions at the conclusion of the trial, nor do they know if they’ll speak after Garland’s verdict.