Denmark’s aid minister wants to send 75M kroner to US for abortion groups

Denmark’s development aid minister says his country would give an extra 75 million kroner (C$14 million) to organizations affected by a recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ulla Toernaes also said “an alliance of like-minded European countries” is calling on the European Union to find funds to support international groups that perform abortions or provide information about abortion.

“Denmark will continue to be a strong international voice for girls and women’s rights, including their sexual and reproductive rights,” she said in a statement to local news Tuesday.

“Now more than ever before there is a need for a clear Danish voice, both in specific efforts in the countries and in international negotiations.”

The executive order, which was signed Jan. 23, reinstates a policy in the U.S. that prevents groups that offer abortion and reproductive health care services from receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development — even if they don’t use American aid money for those particular services — and bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion.

It was not immediately clear how many countries were behind Toernaes or whether it was in line with the Dutch government which last month said it wants an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education for women in developing countries.

Canada’s minister for the Status of Women has also been in contact with the Netherlands to discuss the issue.

A recent report suggests that the U.S. isn’t the easiest place to be a woman, despite its rich economy. When ranking the best countries in the world to be a girl, Save the Children put the U.S. 32nd – behind countries like Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Sweden’s climate minister also took a jab at Trump and the executive order, which was signed by the president in a room full of men, by tweeting out a picture of her signing legislation surrounded by women.

— With files from the Associated Press and Rahul Kavapalle