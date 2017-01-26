Dutch minister plans global safe abortion fund to offset Donald Trump’s order

The Dutch government is hoping to lead an international effort to set up a safe abortion fund in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s move to cut off funding to groups that offer abortion services to women in developing countries.

Trump on Monday reinstated a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion, and prevents groups that offer abortion and related reproductive health care services from receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development — even if they don’t use American aid money for those particular services.

The rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, was introduced by President Ronald Reagan at a United Nations conference in Mexico in 1984. It was later rescinded by Democratic President Bill Clinton, reinstated by Republican George W. Bush and jettisoned once again by Barack Obama in 2009, before being signed back into order by Trump earlier this week.

Lilianne Ploumen, international development minister of the Netherlands, released a statement on Wednesday condemning Trump’s decision, and outlining early plans for a new fund to plug the estimated $600 million funding gap.

“We have to make up as much as possible for this financial blow, with a broad-based fund that governments, companies and civil society organizations can donate to, so that women can continue to make their own decisions about their own bodies,” the statement read.

Up to 20 countries have indicated interest in partnering with the Netherlands on the plan, Ploumen told the Guardian, adding that she hopes to kick-start the initiative as soon as possible.

“We need a bit of time for everyone to get organized, but I don’t want it to take six months. The funding is being stopped immediately, so the sooner the organizations have the security of knowing that their programs can continue, the better,” she told the British newspaper.

The Netherlands is set for general elections in March, and it’s unclear what impact this may have on Ploumen’s plan.

Crowdfunding is being considered as one means of raising money for the ambitious plan, Ploumen said in a Facebook comment on Thursday.

Trump’s move could result in 21,700 maternal deaths, 6.5 million unintended pregnancies and 2.1 million unsafe abortions, according to Marie Stopes International, an NGO that provides contraception and safe abortion services — and is one of the organizations in Trump’s crosshairs.