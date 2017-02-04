Sweden’s deputy prime minister takes jab at Trump with all-female photo
Isabella Lövin, Sweden’s deputy prime minister and climate minister, posted a photo on Friday of herself signing a piece of legislation – surrounded by her female colleagues.
People on Twitter couldn’t help but draw similarities to the photo of U.S. President Donald Trump signing legislation that would cut off funding to NGOs that provide abortion and health care services to women.
Trump was surrounded by seven men in his photo. In comparison, Lövin was surrounded by seven women in her photo.
There are more comparisons.
Trump’s stance on climate change has been…well…
He’s previously blamed climate change as a hoax invented by China, and has appointed a climate change-denier to head the EPA.
Meanwhile, the Swedish law Lövin signed binds “all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045.”
That’s not all.
“Sweden has the first feminist government in the world. This means that gender equality is central to the Government’s priorities – in decision-making and resource allocation,” the Swedish Government’s official website reads.
Yet just a day after Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands participated in an “anti-Trump” Women’s March.
Finally…notice anything else about Lövin’s photo?
See the woman on the far right?
She’s visibly pregnant.
One could argue that while Trump’s policies restrict women’s rights, Sweden’s government has them front and centre.
What does Lövin have to say about the similarities between the two photos? This is what she told the Swedish English news site The Local:
“We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo.”
