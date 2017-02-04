Sweden’s deputy prime minister takes jab at Trump with all-female photo

Isabella Lövin, Sweden’s deputy prime minister and climate minister, posted a photo on Friday of herself signing a piece of legislation – surrounded by her female colleagues.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

People on Twitter couldn’t help but draw similarities to the photo of U.S. President Donald Trump signing legislation that would cut off funding to NGOs that provide abortion and health care services to women.

This group just made it more difficult for women to get access to health care worldwide. You tell me what's wrong with this picture. pic.twitter.com/8UQFWg8qO3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 23, 2017

Trump was surrounded by seven men in his photo. In comparison, Lövin was surrounded by seven women in her photo.

Pricelsss. Sweden's Deputy PM trolls Trump & his man-soaked anti-abortion pic with pic showing her signing Sweden's progressive climate law. pic.twitter.com/EXztn9B5gS — ChristianChristensen (@ChrChristensen) February 3, 2017

There are more comparisons.

Trump’s stance on climate change has been…well…

Among the lowest temperatures EVER in much of the United States. Ice caps at record size. Changed name from GLOBAL WARMING to CLIMATE CHANGE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2015

He’s previously blamed climate change as a hoax invented by China, and has appointed a climate change-denier to head the EPA.

Meanwhile, the Swedish law Lövin signed binds “all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045.”

That’s not all.

“Sweden has the first feminist government in the world. This means that gender equality is central to the Government’s priorities – in decision-making and resource allocation,” the Swedish Government’s official website reads.

Yet just a day after Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands participated in an “anti-Trump” Women’s March.

Finally…notice anything else about Lövin’s photo?

See the woman on the far right?

She’s visibly pregnant.

One could argue that while Trump’s policies restrict women’s rights, Sweden’s government has them front and centre.

What does Lövin have to say about the similarities between the two photos? This is what she told the Swedish English news site The Local: