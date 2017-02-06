B.C. snowfall records smashed this weekend as snow blankets province
A number of B.C. snowfall records were smashed this weekend as snow blanketed much of the province.
From Friday to Sunday, many communities recorded snow that broke records set back in the early-to-mid 1900s and it appears more snow is expected to fall this week.
The below totals show total accumulations of snow for the weekend (Friday to Sunday):
- Castlegar – 19 cm
- Powell River – 45.5 cm
- Sparwood – 72 cm (unofficial total)
- Abbotsford – 57 cm
- Cranbrook – 41.1 cm (unofficial total)
- Vancouver Airport – 24 cm
- Pitt Meadows – 41 cm
- Gibsons – 23.8 cm
- Tofino – 11.2 cm
- Campbell River – 44 cm
- Comox – 26.2 cm
The following locations set new records for greatest daily snowfall amounts.
Friday, Feb. 3:
Vancouver
New record of 12 cm
Old record of 10.7 cm set in 1946
Records started in 1939
Castlegar
New record of 12.6 cm
Old record of 11.4 cm set in 1918
Records started in 1917
Powell River
New record of 28 cm
Old record of 8 cm set in 1996
Records started in 1954
Sparwood
New record of 12 cm
Old record of 11.2 cm set in 1999
Records started in 1981
Saturday, Feb. 4:
Abbotsford
New record of 20 cm
Old record of 7.6 cm set in 1957
Records started in 1945
Campbell River
New record of 26 cm
Old record of 7.2 cm set in 2008
Records started in 1936
Castlegar
New record of 6.4 cm
Old record of 6 cm set in 1996
Records started in 1917
Comox
New record of 12.6 cm
Old record of 3.6 cm set in 1996
Records started in 1945
Powell River
New record of 11.8 cm
Old record of 1 cm set in 2008
Records started in 1954
Sunday, Feb. 5
Abbotsford
New record of 20 cm
Old record of 11.9 cm set in 1949
Records started in 1945
Cranbrook
New record of 18.4 cm
Old record of 7.6 cm in 1937
Records started in 1933
Monday, Feb. 6:
Sparwood
Snowfall of 60 cm since midnight (and counting) This (unofficially beats the old daily record of 18.3 cm set in 1999).
Records started in 1969
Cranbrook
Snowfall of 23 cm since midnight (and counting) This (unofficially) beats the old daily record of 20.3 cm set in 1933.
Records started in 1933
And while Chilliwack did get a lot of snow this weekend, it hasn’t set any records yet. It appears more snow fell in that community in January, 1991, and November and December, 1996.
