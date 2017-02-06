Weather
February 6, 2017 3:46 pm

B.C. snowfall records smashed this weekend as snow blankets province

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Chilliwack - Kelsi Christine

A number of B.C. snowfall records were smashed this weekend as snow blanketed much of the province.

From Friday to Sunday, many communities recorded snow that broke records set back in the early-to-mid 1900s and it appears more snow is expected to fall this week.

The below totals show total accumulations of snow for the weekend (Friday to Sunday):

  • Castlegar – 19 cm
  • Powell River – 45.5 cm
  • Sparwood – 72 cm (unofficial total)
  • Abbotsford – 57 cm
  • Cranbrook – 41.1 cm (unofficial total)
  • Vancouver Airport – 24 cm
  • Pitt Meadows – 41 cm
  • Gibsons – 23.8 cm
  • Tofino – 11.2 cm
  • Campbell River – 44 cm
  • Comox – 26.2 cm

Hosmer, near Sparwood – Traci Gale Bryant‎

The following locations set new records for greatest daily snowfall amounts.

Friday, Feb. 3:

Vancouver

New record of 12 cm

Old record of 10.7 cm set in 1946

Records started in 1939

Southlands – Stephanie Elizabeth

Castlegar

New record of 12.6 cm

Old record of 11.4 cm set in 1918

Records started in 1917

Powell River

New record of 28 cm

Old record of 8 cm set in 1996

Records started in 1954

Sparwood

New record of 12 cm

Old record of 11.2 cm set in 1999

Records started in 1981

Sparwood – Credit: Jennifer ‏@JenNuffer

Saturday, Feb. 4:

Abbotsford

New record of 20 cm

Old record of 7.6 cm set in 1957

Records started in 1945

Popkum, east of Chilliwack – Sheilagh Edwards

Campbell River

New record of 26 cm

Old record of 7.2 cm set in 2008

Records started in 1936

Castlegar

New record of 6.4 cm

Old record of 6 cm set in 1996

Records started in 1917

Comox

New record of 12.6 cm

Old record of 3.6 cm set in 1996

Records started in 1945

Powell River

New record of 11.8 cm

Old record of 1 cm set in 2008

Records started in 1954

Sunday, Feb. 5

Abbotsford

New record of 20 cm

Old record of 11.9 cm set in 1949

Records started in 1945

Chilliwack. Credit: Ashley Cee

Cranbrook

New record of 18.4 cm

Old record of 7.6 cm in 1937

Records started in 1933

Cranbrook area – Jen Still‎


Global News

Monday, Feb. 6:

Sparwood

Snowfall of 60 cm since midnight (and counting) This (unofficially beats the old daily record of 18.3 cm set in 1999).

Records started in 1969

Cranbrook

Snowfall of 23 cm since midnight (and counting) This (unofficially) beats the old daily record of 20.3 cm set in 1933.

Records started in 1933

And while Chilliwack did get a lot of snow this weekend, it hasn’t set any records yet. It appears more snow fell in that community in January, 1991, and November and December, 1996.

There’s a car under that mound in Cranbrook. Credit: Kathryne Hillen Wiens

 

Chilliwack – Kelsi Christine

Cranbrook. Credit: Shannon Stewart

Cranbrook. Credit: Shannon Stewart

Richmond. Credit: Jody McDonald

Chilliwack. Credit: Lauren Wallace

