School closures across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Monday due to snow (Full List)

There are a number of school closures across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, due to the snow.

Some school closures were announced on Sunday as the snow continued to fall.

The following public schools are closed Monday:

Fraser-Cascade (SD 78)

Chilliwack (SD 33)

Abbotsford (SD 34)

Mission (SD 75)

Langley (SD 35)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (SD 42)

All University of the Fraser Valley campuses are also CLOSED today.

A number of private and independent schools are also closed Monday.

Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley Elementary School

Surrey

William of Orange Christian School in Surrey

Pacific Academy (K-12)

Coquitlam

Mediated Learning Academy Coquitlam

North Vancouver

Lions Gate Christian Academy North Vancouver

Burnaby

Burnaby Montessori School

Langley

Langley Montessori School

The King’s School

Voyageurs School

Credo Christian Elementary School

Global Montessori

Willowbrook Montessori Daycare

St. Catherine’s Elementary School

Stay tuned.