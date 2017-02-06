School closures across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Monday due to snow (Full List)
There are a number of school closures across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, due to the snow.
Some school closures were announced on Sunday as the snow continued to fall.
The following public schools are closed Monday:
- Fraser-Cascade (SD 78)
- Chilliwack (SD 33)
- Abbotsford (SD 34)
- Mission (SD 75)
- Langley (SD 35)
- Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (SD 42)
All University of the Fraser Valley campuses are also CLOSED today.
A number of private and independent schools are also closed Monday.
Fraser Valley
- Fraser Valley Elementary School
Surrey
- William of Orange Christian School in Surrey
- Pacific Academy (K-12)
Coquitlam
- Mediated Learning Academy Coquitlam
North Vancouver
- Lions Gate Christian Academy North Vancouver
Burnaby
- Burnaby Montessori School
Langley
- Langley Montessori School
- The King’s School
- Voyageurs School
- Credo Christian Elementary School
- Global Montessori
- Willowbrook Montessori Daycare
- St. Catherine’s Elementary School
Stay tuned.
