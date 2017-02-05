More snow forecast for B.C.’s South Coast Sunday

More snow and some rain could be on the way for B.C.’s south coast Sunday.

Crews have been busy clearing the major routes after some parts of the region saw snow, freezing rain and even thunder and lightning overnight. Still, many side streets have not been plowed and are very slippery.

There is a chance of flurries in Metro Vancouver Sunday with more significant snowfall hitting the region overnight, which could lead to a treacherous Monday morning commute.

The Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island remain under a snowfall warning Sunday. According to Environment Canada, Highway 3 between Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

About 8,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. On the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, just under 800 customers are waiting for service.

Many travellers were stuck at Vancouver International Airport Sunday morning due to winter weather conditions. Several scheduled departures were either cancelled or delayed after 21 centimetres of snow accumulated at YVR.

TransLink said it is running full service Sunday, but is asking customers to allow for extra travel time.

Riders saw long wait times Saturday as many routes were delayed. Some routes had to be detoured around hills and unsafe roads.

On Friday, Canada Line service was shut down between Marine Drive and Bridgeport Station, affecting hundreds of commuters.

– With files from Jill Slattery