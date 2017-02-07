Weather
February 7, 2017 8:24 am
Updated: February 7, 2017 9:09 am

School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 7

The following districts have announced that all public schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

On Vancouver Island:

Other institutions that have announced closures include:

  • Abbotsford Christian School
  • University of the Fraser Valley
  • The Justice Institute of B.C.’s Chilliwack campus

Independent/Private Schools:

Langley

  • Ecole des Voyageurs
  • Fraser Valley Elementary
  • Willowbrook Montessori
  • Credo Christian Elementary School

Surrey

  • William of Orange Christian School
  • Surrey christian school

Mission

  • Ecole des Deux-rives Francophone school

Abbotsford

  • Cornerstone Christian School
