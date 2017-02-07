School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 7
The following districts have announced that all public schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
- Langley (SD #35)
- Mission (SD #75)
- Chilliwack (SD #33)
- Abbotsford (SD #34)
- Fraser-Cascade (SD #78)
- Maple Ridge (SD #42)
- Surrey (SD #36)
On Vancouver Island:
- Cowichan Valley (SD #79)
Other institutions that have announced closures include:
- Abbotsford Christian School
- University of the Fraser Valley
- The Justice Institute of B.C.’s Chilliwack campus
Independent/Private Schools:
Langley
- Ecole des Voyageurs
- Fraser Valley Elementary
- Willowbrook Montessori
- Credo Christian Elementary School
Surrey
- William of Orange Christian School
- Surrey christian school
Mission
- Ecole des Deux-rives Francophone school
Abbotsford
- Cornerstone Christian School
