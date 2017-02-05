Chilliwack digging out of staggering 80cm of snow (PHOTOS)

For a municipality that typically only gets about 85 centimetres of snowfall a year, residents of Chilliwack are now digging out of the nearly 80 centimetres of snow that has fallen over the past three days.

By 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, an incredible 77 centimetres of snow had fallen in Chilliwack since Friday morning with 22 centimetres coming down Saturday night.

The snow storm began Friday with 34.4 centimetres accumulating in 24 hours. Another 42.8 cm fell on Saturday. More snow continued to fall into Sunday afternoon.

Photos from the region show just how dramatic the snow accumulation is.

While the amount of snow over three days is substantial, the one-day snowfall record has not yet been broken. The single-day record for February belongs to Feb. 14, 1923 when 66 centimetres fell in 24 hours. The most ever recorded in one day was on Nov. 16, 1996 with 67 centimetres.

But the snow won’t stop falling anytime soon.

The Fraser Valley remains under a snowfall warning Sunday. Environment Canada says a further five to 15 centimetres could fall by this evening. Snow remains in the forecast until Thursday, Feb. 9.

So far schools in the Chilliwack School District, School District 78, Mission and Abbotsford will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

Check out the Fraser Valley’s spectacular snowfall in photos: