Calgary mosque opens doors for Canadian ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign

Calgarians are invited to visit a northeast mosque on Friday afternoon.

The Baitun Nur Mosque on 54 Avenue N.E. will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the “Visit a Mosque” campaign being held in cities across Canada.

The event, supported by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, will see dozens of mosques and prayer centres open to the public.

“After the recent horrific attack on a Quebec mosque, hundreds of Canadians have demonstrated their true Canadian spirit by seeking opportunities to stand in solidarity with Muslims,” a Friday news release said.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada strongly denounced the attacks … and supports solidarity by opening its doors and allowing the community at large to stand in unity with Muslims.”

Six Canadians were killed and eight injured in Sunday’s attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.