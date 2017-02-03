Quebec City mosque attack victims to be honoured in Calgary services

Six Canadians killed in a terrorist attack at a Quebec City mosque are being honoured at a series of multi-faith services in Calgary on Friday.

The Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly, Islamic Supreme Council of Canada (Calgary chapter) and Muslims Against Terrorists will be holding three services at the Genesis Centre on Falconridge Boulevard N.E. at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Quebec City man relives Iraq war horror after mosque attack

On Monday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi spoke about the deadly attack, saying it was heartbreaking.

“We stand with Canadians from coast to coast to coast, with our political leaders of all stripes, with people of all faiths and all backgrounds.”

“We will not accept hatred and fear. We will not accept xenophobia. We will not tolerate those who spread it. We will not tolerate those who commit atrocities of cowardice and hatred.”

“We will not allow it to break our spirit, our collective spirit of openness and optimism, and love for humanity.”

READ MORE: Islamophobia hotline in Alberta sees ‘significant jump’ in calls

A funeral for three of the six victims, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, was held in Montreal on Thursday. A second funeral for the three other victims, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane, will be held at the Quebec City convention centre on Friday.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.