February 3, 2017 7:45 am

Meth, firearms seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Police seize meth and firearms, charge two men in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust.

Two Prince Albert men are facing a number of charges after a drug bust in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team (ISET) executed a firearms warrant at a home in the 1200-block of 16th Street West on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a search turned up 4.5 grams of meth, 1.9 grams of marijuana, a sawed-off 16 gauge shotgun, a sawed-off .22-calibre loaded rifle, a .177-calibre rifle and a replica handgun, along with ammunition, a machete and drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old man is facing five firearm charges and a possession of marijuana charge.

A 21-year-old man is also facing five firearm charges along with charges for meth trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and breaching court orders.

Both appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.

ISET is made up of members from Prince Albert police and the RCMP, and focuses on drugs, gangs and illegal firearms.

