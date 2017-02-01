Canadian CEO offers to cover funeral costs for Quebec City mosque shooting victims

Canadian CEO Mohamad Fakih is offering to cover funeral costs for all six victims of Sunday’s Quebec City mosque attack, as well as paying to rebuild the centre.

“We were all shocked when we heard the news of the shooting. I wanted to help,” Fakih said in a statement.

The CEO and president of Middle Eastern restaurant chain, Paramount Fine Foods, is working with Islamic Relief Canada, one of the world’s largest Islamic NGOs.

The organization is also raising money and all funds will be distributed to the victims’ families.

So far, over $131,100 has been gathered.

“Our teams are in Quebec supporting the mosque, the people affected and the victims’ families,” said Zaid Al-Rawni, with Islamic Relief Canada.

“We’ve had an overwhelming support from Canadians wanting to help in whatever way they can.”

The Muslim community in Quebec was devastated Sunday night when six people were killed and several others injured, including several children, during a shooting at the the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Sainte-Foy.

The victims were identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane and Ibrahima Barry.

Two people remain in a Quebec City hospital in critical condition.

According to a hospital official, each victim suffered from three to six bullet wounds.

Vigils were held in many cities across the country Monday night for the victims of the attack and to show solidarity with Canada’s Muslim population.

“Xenophobia, racism and exclusion are present here,” Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said.

“We have to acknowledge that and work together.”

A public funeral for three of the victims, Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, is expected to be held in Montreal Thursday at the Maurice-Richard Arena.

The suspect in the attack, university student Alexandre Bissonnette, faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.

Until his arrest, Bissonnette had been working in the call centre for Hema-Quebec, which manages the blood supply in the province.

