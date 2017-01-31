Hate crimes spike in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting

There have been 14 reports of hate crimes in Montreal since the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday, said Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet.

Officials say it’s a striking increase.

From May to December last year, there were 55 reported hate crimes; a 20 per cent increase from 2015 to 2016.

The force had announced Monday there will be an increased police presence and surveillance at mosques around the city.

The Muslim community in Quebec is reeling after the attacks.

“We have to be honest about this. Islamophobia is rising and has been rising for so long,” said Samer Majzoub, Canadian Muslim Forum president.

“We don’t have to hide this. We have been screaming loudly to say, ‘Islamophobia exists.’ It should not be denied. “

Attack in Quebec City

Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

The suspect has since been identified as Alexandre Bissonnette.

He faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.