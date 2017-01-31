Canada
January 31, 2017 11:42 am
Updated: January 31, 2017 11:49 am

Hate crimes spike in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Police officers stand guard next to a building housing a mosque Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Quebec City. Six people were killed and another 19 were injured when a gunman attacked the Centre Cultural Islamique de Quebec.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

There have been 14 reports of hate crimes in Montreal since the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday, said Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet.

Officials say it’s a striking increase.

From May to December last year, there were 55 reported hate crimes; a 20 per cent increase from 2015 to 2016.

READ MORE: ‘Islamophobia exists,’ Montreal Muslim community in shock following Quebec City mosque attack

The force had announced Monday there will be an increased police presence and surveillance at mosques around the city.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec City mosque shooting victims remembered

The Muslim community in Quebec is reeling after the attacks.

“We have to be honest about this. Islamophobia is rising and has been rising for so long,” said Samer Majzoub, Canadian Muslim Forum president.

“We don’t have to hide this. We have been screaming loudly to say, ‘Islamophobia exists.’ It should not be denied. “

Attack in Quebec City

Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.

READ MORE: Anti-Muslim incidents in Quebec: a timeline

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

WATCH BELOW: Quebec City mosque shooting

The suspect has since been identified as Alexandre Bissonnette.

He faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.

READ MORE: Canadian leaders express outrage and shock at Quebec mosque attack

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexandre Bissonnette
centre culturel islamique de quebec
Montreal Police
Mosque
mosque crime
mosque shooting
mosquee de quebec
mosquee quebec
Philippe Pichet
Quebec City
Quebec City Mosque Attack
Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Quebec City Shooting
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News