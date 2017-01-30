Candlelight vigil planned in Calgary after Quebec City terror attack

A candlelight vigil will be held at Calgary City Hall on Monday in honour of the six people killed and eight others injured in a mass shooting inside a Quebec City mosque.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec on Sunday as an act of terrorism.

READ MORE: Quebec City terrorist attack on mosque kills 6, injures 8

The Calgary vigil is hosted by the Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation and begins at 6:30 p.m.

A Facebook page for the vigil states “as a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred.”

READ MORE: Premier Notley calls for solidarity after deadly Quebec City terror attack

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called for solidarity after the attack, saying in a statement issued on Sunday that she was “heartbroken” to hear of the shooting.

“On behalf of Albertans, my heart goes out to the victims of this attack and their loved ones,” she said.