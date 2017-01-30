Premier Notley calls for solidarity after deadly Quebec City terror attack

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley joined a list of leaders speaking out in support of Muslim Canadians after a mass shooting inside a Quebec City mosque left six people dead and eight others injured.

“I am heartbroken to hear of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Sainte Foy, Quebec, during evening prayer,” said the statement issued late Sunday night.

“On behalf of Albertans, my heart goes out to the victims of this attack and their loved ones.”

“We stand in solidarity with all Muslim Canadians and all of those grieving in Quebec,” she concluded.

READ MORE: Quebec City terrorist attack on mosque kills 6, injures 8

Police and public officials are treating the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, which is located in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City, as an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a “terrorist attack on Muslims in a place of worship and refuge.” In statements issued after the attack, the prime minister said it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence.”

The Centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.

Quebec provincial police said the victims are believed to be between about 35 and 70, and 39 other people survived the attack.

Shortly after the shooting, two men were arrested: one at the scene, and the other on a highway east of the downtown core, near Ile-d’Orleans.

READ MORE: False reports circulating about Quebec mosque shooter’s identity

In a news conference held Sunday night, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard repeatedly called for solidarity. In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community he said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

Couillard added that he doesn’t expect further terrorist attacks, but that people need to be prepared.

He also said numerous events would be held in Quebec City to “indicate our solidarity.”

WATCH ABOVE: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Sunday’s deadly shooting in Quebec City shows that no city is safe.

Quebec City police, along with the RCMP and the Sûreté du Québec, are investigating the terror attack.

READ MORE: Canadian terrorist incidents: a timeline

Meanwhile surveillance has been beefed up in Quebec’s largest city. Montreal police confirmed security was tightened in “specific locations.” Police in New York were also on alert in certain locations.