Canada
January 30, 2017 3:06 am
Updated: January 30, 2017 3:07 am

Canadian terrorist incidents: a timeline

By Staff The Canadian Press

‘Quebec City today has been hit by terrorism:’ Quebec premier on tragic mosque shooting

A A

Here is a list of terrorist attacks and incidents in Canada:

Jan. 29, 2017: Six dead and eight injured after shooting incident at a Quebec City mosque. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard call it a terrorist attack.

Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

———

Aug. 10, 2016: Police shoot and kill terror suspect Aaron Driver in Strathroy, Ont., after he made a video that suggested he was planning to detonate a homemade bomb in a Canadian urban centre during morning or afternoon rush hour. Driver detonated an explosive device in a taxi cab before police killed him.

Aaron Driver switches off his video camera in a screen capture of a recording seen during a press conference for what the RCMP are calling a terrorism incident, in Strathroy, Ontario yesterday, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

———

———

Oct. 22, 2014: Parliament Hill security and police shoot and kill Michael Zehaf-Bibeau after he killed Canadian soldier Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and then stormed the Parliament Buildings.

A member of the Canadian Forces salutes as he passes in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Wednesday Oct. 22, 2015. A ceremony will be held Thursday to mark the one year anniversary of a shooting at the memorial which killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

———

Oct. 20, 2014: Quebec police shoot and kill Martin Couture-Rouleau after he threatens female officer with a knife. Couture-Rouleau was wanted for running down warrant officer Patrice Vincent and another soldier in Saint Jean sur Richelieu. Vincent died of his injuries.

A Canadian flag flies outside the church prior to the funeral of warrant officer Patrice Vincent in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canadian terrorism
canadian terrorist acts
canadian terrorist attack
centre culturel islamique de quebec
mosque shooting
mosque shooting quebec
quebec city mosque shooting
quebec city shooting
quebec mosque shooting
Terrorism Canada
terrorist acts canada
terrorist attack canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News